Can't-miss attractions along the China-Laos bullet train route: China section, Xishuangbanna, Lonely Planet's top 10 regions to visit in 2022
09:52, 29-Oct-2021
The countdown is on! The China-Laos railway, an over-1,000-kilometer-long cross-border railway connecting the city of Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the capital of Laos, Vientiane, is set to be inaugurated on December 2.
The launch of the new rail route will not only make traveling between the two popular tourist cities much more convenient, but it will also link other destinations worthy of a visit along the way.
The Chinese section, which stretches for some 508 kilometers, will start from Kunming in the north and pass the cities of Yuxi and Pu'er, as well as Xishuangbanna Thai Autonomous Prefecture, on its way south.
Sitting inside the train carriage and simply admiring the scenery from the window will be one way to enjoy the journey, but getting off the train and diving into the beautiful nature and local ethnic cultures will make your trip an even more memorable one.
Xishuangbanna, one of the eight autonomous prefectures in southwest China's Yunnan Province, has made it to the list of Lonely Planet's top 10 regions to visit in 2022.
With the China-Laos railway scheduled to open on December 2, trips to Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture would be more accessible. Along with neighboring Myanmar and Laos, the exotic region is best known for dense tropical rain-forests and distinct ethnic culture.
A section of the China-Laos railway in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, September 28, 2021. /Xinhua
Can't-miss attractions along the China-Laos railway: China section
The China-Laos railway, an over-1,000-kilometer-long cross-border railway connecting the city of Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the capital of Laos, Vientiane, is set to be inaugurated in December.
