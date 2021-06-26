Can't make this stuff up: Israel sends aid to Jewish victims of Miami building collapse

Israel will send aid to Miami, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday afternoon, following the building collapse on Thursday morning. Currently it has been confirmed that at least one person was found dead and over 99 people have yet to be accounted for, many of them Jews.
In his tweet Bennet wrote that "we are following with concern the difficult images that are coming out from Florida.
Our Foreign Ministry representatives in Miami and Israel are doing everything possible to assist and address the situation.
The entire nation of Israel prays for the safety of those injured and missing in the disaster. From here we send support to our brethren in the Jewish community in particular, and to all Florida residents in general, and express our sorrow during this tragic event."
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai is also expected to depart on Saturday to the disaster area in Florida, where he will meet with local Jewish community leaders in the coming days. Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community.
Ahead of his trip, Shai said that he intends on exploring various ways of assisting the Jewish community in Miami.
"I am heading out to Miami tonight in the name of the Israeli government, in order to bring the condolences of the government and people of Israel both to the American nation and to the Miami Jewish community," he said. "I intend to examine how Israel can provide assistance, and report back to the Prime Minister," he added.
"I know that Israel does it can to provide assistance in such moments. We have a deep connection to the Jewish communities there. We love them, embrace them, and help in many way possible," Shai concluded.
United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al will also be sending a team from its Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to assist victims of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
The team will work to provide psychological support and emotional stabilization to those affected by the collapse, including families and neighbors of those who were injured, killed, missing or in any other way involved in the tragedy. United Hatzalah volunteers will also make themselves available to the wider community.
“As soon as the collapse occurred, we began making preparations for the mission to depart," said President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. "When we contacted El Al about the possibility of having this mission, they were eager to help and decided to fully sponsor the flights for the team."
EL AL CEO, Avigal Soreq, commented, “This partnership with United Hatzalah is natural for EL AL. Our 73 years of history are replete with all types of rescue and crisis missions, and we are honored to assist in any way we can.”
The mission will be lead by Vice President of Operations for United Hatzalah Dov Maisal, who has led disaster response missions to Nepal, Haiti and Japan as a paramedic. He will partner directly with Clinical Operations Director of the PCRU Einat Kaufman, who is a cognitive psychologist and a trained EMT.
Most recently, the same team provided support to those affected by the Meron tragedy, those injured, mourning and to the first responders themselves.
"This will be the fourth emergency relief mission conducted by our Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit in the United States in as many years," Beer added. "El AL is an incredible partner and we are forever grateful for their support of this mission which is to help the community in Surfside that is suffering terribly right now."
"I myself was the benefactor of the kindness of the entire South Florida community during my fight with COVID-19 last year and if I were able to go myself on this mission I would," Beer added. "I am sending my best people on this mission in order to provide as much help as we can.
"We stand with you and we are sending you the best of the best to help. They will be there as soon as regulations permit us to arrive.”
