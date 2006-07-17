What's new

Featured Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory: China Statement After Rajnath Singh Meet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,110
1
59,647
Country
China
Location
China
BREAKING NEWS
Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory: China Statement After Rajnath Singh Meet

"China cannot lose an inch of territory": Beijing after meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon.

微信图片_20200905140141.png


www.ndtv.com

Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory: China Statement After Rajnath Singh Meet

India is "entirely" responsible for the escalating border stand-off in Ladakh, the Chinese government claimed Saturday morning in a sharply-worded statement
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
55,535
-1
107,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
india is opening new chapter as lapdog of west and USA but it will be costly and india will regret it after many years . facists of india taking it to destruction . USA will never came to rescue india they never came to anyone since ww2 . they just push india to war and then sit and watch .
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,871
0
1,580
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
New Delhi:
India is "entirely" responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh and China will not lose "an inch of its territory", the Chinese government claimed Saturday morning, blaming India for escalating tension along the LAC (Line of Actual Control), which serves as the de factor border between the two countries.

India responded shortly after, with the Defence Ministry noting that China's actions, including the "amassing of large number of troops... aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo", were in violation of bilateral agreements.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese said in their statement.

China also called on India to "earnestly implement important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insist on resolving the issue through dialogue and consultation"

The Defence Ministry responded saying that India too was "determined to protect (its) sovereignty and territorial integrity", but urged China against further escalation and said it was keen for China to "work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest..."

"The two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest," the ministry said.


The twin statements came hours after a high-level meeting in Moscow between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, Defence Minister Wei Fenghi - a meeting asked for by China and the first of its kind since the border row erupted in June with the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

In a pointed message before his meeting with the Chinese defence minister - on the sidelines of a regional summit on security and defence issues - Rajnath Singh said peace and security demanded a climate of trust, non-aggression and respect for international rules.

The Indian Army this week said it had blocked Chinese troops carrying out "provocative military movements" in the Pangong Tso Lake region of Ladakh. The Army described these movements as the most serious since June.

That attempt was made even as the two nations are engaged in diplomatic and military talks - which have, so far, done little to resolve the border row.

In statements traded last week - before the "provocative military movements" - China said it wanted differences with India to be sorted out peacefully. However, after several rounds of military and diplomatic meetings, only limited disengagement has occurred.

Tensions at the border are now at some of the highest levels since the 1962 war, with China ordering a major build-up of tanks and infantry in the South Pangong region of eastern Ladakh.

India has reinforced its own tank formations in the area and deployed additional forces to shore up the heights that it holds along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

There has also been heavy air activity along the LAC, with the Chinese Air Force stepping up fighter deployment from Ngari-Gunsa and Hotan air bases in Tibet.




Army Chief General MM Naravane has described the situation along the LAC as "tense", but also that it could "resolved fully through talks".

Earlier this week Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that despite the threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts - an allusion to a joint Pakistan and China threat - India's armed forces were capable of responding in "best suitable ways".
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
113
0
137
Country
China
Location
China
kankan326 said:
So war is inevitable? This time China should take south Tibet back
Click to expand...
I think the whole issue of northeast India and Kashmir should be solved.China should not spend too much energy on India, if there is a war, we should solve the problem completely.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,386
6
7,598
Country
United States
Location
United States
kankan326 said:
So war is inevitable? This time China should take south Tibet back
Click to expand...
What China and Pakistan need to achieve
  1. Occupation of AP (South Tibet)
  2. Occupation of Jammu & Kashmir
  3. Occupation of Ladakh
  4. Occupation of Sikkim
  5. A demilitarized zone spanning all of North India from China and Pakistan to Delhi (this means there will be no Indian soldiers within 300 kilometers of each country's border)
 
ThinkLogically

ThinkLogically

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2013
798
-16
779
Country
India
Location
India
The liberation of Tibet is on the way.

Chinese are going to get the humiliation of this century.

At least the chinese defence minister had the honesty to accept the loss of territory unlike the pdf chinese and their fanboys, according to whom we have occupied only unoccupied mountain peaks :lol:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,171
-36
48,247
Country
China
Location
China
ThinkLogically said:
The liberation of Tibet is on the way.

Chinese are going to get the humiliation of this century.

At least the chinese defence minister had the honesty to accept the loss of territory unlike the pdf chinese and their fanboys, according to whom we have occupied only unoccupied mountain peaks :lol:
Click to expand...
Tamil shall not help Nazi hindi of north. They are exploiting south indian. Tamil is better to be alone.
The Nazi north try to shove down hindi language and culture into you tamil and destroy dravadian. Beware!
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,173
0
8,593
Country
China
Location
United States
Imperial Japan had to humiliate Imperial Russia before it was fully recognized as a hegemony in East Asia.

The US had to humiliate the Spanish Empire before it was fully recognized as a hegemony in the Americas.
 
ThinkLogically

ThinkLogically

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2013
798
-16
779
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
Tamil shall not help Nazi hindi of north. They are exploiting south indian. Tamil is better to be alone.
The Nazi north try to shove down hindi language and culture into you tamil and destroy dravadian. Beware!
Click to expand...
Don't worry, once Tibet is liberated I will open a cafe in Lhasa and you can visit with an Indian visa. I will give you a buy one get one free :lol:
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,173
0
8,593
Country
China
Location
United States
ThinkLogically said:
Don't worry, once Tibet is liberated I will open a cafe in Lhasa and you can visit with an Indian visa. I will give you a buy one get one free :lol:
Click to expand...
You think you are like the Wehrmacht.

But you make the mistake of thinking China is Poland.

The end result of the Wehrmacht is that they were smashed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
arp2041 UPA loses sheen as BJP inches ahead: Survey Indian Defence Forum 160
tahirkhely Israel will lose every single inch. HizbAllah World Affairs 24
beijingwalker ‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work Americas 0
B Will India lose Bangladesh as an ally? Bangladesh Defence Forum 27
Chakar The Great After defeat at the hands of Chinese Modi losing popularity Central & South Asia 10
Dai Toruko Champions League final: Violence erupts in Paris after PSG loses to Bayern Sports 0
K How India will lose a war against China Indian Defence Forum 100
Homo Sapiens Moves to streamline foreigners’ jobs in Bangladesh fall flat. Country loses vast forex in taxes Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
I Tencent Loses $35 Billion of Value as WeChat Ban Roils Markets China & Far East 67
T More signs point to U.S. economic recovery losing momentum Americas 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top