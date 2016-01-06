What's new

Can't access to www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/

SSG commandos

i want to now if Can i join pak army as officer, pma long course with enter in cumpter science ? if you have some information
 
marwahhh

Assalamualaikum,
I live in UAE and i cannot access joinpakarmy.gov.pk page, please help, is there any other way to enroll?

it is not accessible to peoples living outside Pakistan,if you need any particular screenshot or any form i can do that for you.
Hello brother,
Can you help me with because even i cannot access that site or is there any other way to enroll?
I have heard that you can enroll from the embassy in the country you are living in, please let me know if its true
 

