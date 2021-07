CanSinoBIO's inhalation COVID-19 shot in mid-stage trial, says CEO An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics' (6185.HK), COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics' (6185.HK) , COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.Yu made the comment at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman