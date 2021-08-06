What's new

CanSino Vaccine Enhances Protection as Booster Shot

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,083
-23
9,526
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.marketwatch.com

CanSino Vaccine Enhances Protection as Booster Shot

External research has shown CanSino Biologics' single-dose Covid-19 vaccine significantly enhances the protection offered by inactivated vaccines, a senior...
www.marketwatch.com www.marketwatch.com


External research has shown CanSino Biologics' single-dose Covid-19 vaccine significantly enhances the protection offered by inactivated vaccines, a senior executive of the company said late Thursday.


CanSino's viral-vector vaccine given as a booster shot after two doses of inactivated vaccines, which are the most widely used vaccines currently in China, could trigger a rebound of antibody levels multiple-fold stronger than using a third inactivated shot, Zhu Tao, chief scientific officer at CanSino, said in an online presentation, citing clinical data of about 200 people from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Jiangsu.


In China, the CanSino shot, co-developed with the Chinese military, has been administered in fewer regions than three two-dose inactivated vaccines made by the state-own Sinopharm and private Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The shot, developed with a different approach using a modified viral vector to carry genetic instructions, hasn't been approved by the World Health Organization.

Chinese officials have said they are studying CanSino's vaccine as booster shots, as researchers found the antibody levels induced by China's inactivated vaccines fell after six months while the existing shots are likely to be less effective against new coronavirus variants.

The antibody level in people who took the CanSino shot fell by about 30% after six months, but rose by about eight times two weeks after a second dose was administered six months from the first dose, Mr. Zhu said, citing data from dozens of people.

The effectiveness of CanSino's vaccine was diminished against the Delta variant but to a lesser extent than inactivated vaccines, Mr. Zhu said, citing research by a state drug agency. For CanSino's shot, the level of antibodies against the Delta strain cut about half compared with the U.K.-identified D614G mutation, he added.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
3,973
2
4,133
Country
China
Location
United States
It is amazing to see someone who doesn't believe in vaccine posting news on vaccine.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,083
-23
9,526
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
nang2 said:
It is amazing to see someone who doesn't believe in vaccine posting news on vaccine.
Click to expand...
Modern vaccine has crap in it that harms body so I don't take it. If it were like early vaccine like the ones Edward Jenner used I would take it.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
3,973
2
4,133
Country
China
Location
United States
Tai Hai Chen said:
Modern vaccine has crap in it that harms body so I don't take it. If it were like early vaccine like the ones Edward Jenner used I would take it.
Click to expand...
Then try to find any news that talks about vaccines like the ones Edward Jenner used.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,083
-23
9,526
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
nang2 said:
Then try to find any news that talks about vaccines like the ones Edward Jenner used.
Click to expand...
Blame modern pharma. Always adding crap ingredients unnecessarily. They don't want to cure you. They want to hook you on vax to take your moonay.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
3,973
2
4,133
Country
China
Location
United States
Tai Hai Chen said:
Blame modern pharma. Always adding crap ingredients unnecessarily. They don't want to cure you. They want to hook you on vax to take your moonay.
Click to expand...
Then you just either wait for some company that doesn't do that or make it yourself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom