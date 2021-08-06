CanSino Vaccine Enhances Protection as Booster Shot External research has shown CanSino Biologics' single-dose Covid-19 vaccine significantly enhances the protection offered by inactivated vaccines, a senior...

External research has shown CanSino Biologics' single-dose Covid-19 vaccine significantly enhances the protection offered by inactivated vaccines, a senior executive of the company said late Thursday.CanSino's viral-vector vaccine given as a booster shot after two doses of inactivated vaccines, which are the most widely used vaccines currently in China, could trigger a rebound of antibody levels multiple-fold stronger than using a third inactivated shot, Zhu Tao, chief scientific officer at CanSino, said in an online presentation, citing clinical data of about 200 people from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Jiangsu.In China, the CanSino shot, co-developed with the Chinese military, has been administered in fewer regions than three two-dose inactivated vaccines made by the state-own Sinopharm and private Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The shot, developed with a different approach using a modified viral vector to carry genetic instructions, hasn't been approved by the World Health Organization.Chinese officials have said they are studying CanSino's vaccine as booster shots, as researchers found the antibody levels induced by China's inactivated vaccines fell after six months while the existing shots are likely to be less effective against new coronavirus variants.The antibody level in people who took the CanSino shot fell by about 30% after six months, but rose by about eight times two weeks after a second dose was administered six months from the first dose, Mr. Zhu said, citing data from dozens of people.The effectiveness of CanSino's vaccine was diminished against the Delta variant but to a lesser extent than inactivated vaccines, Mr. Zhu said, citing research by a state drug agency. For CanSino's shot, the level of antibodies against the Delta strain cut about half compared with the U.K.-identified D614G mutation, he added.