Has anyone noticed how it is not possible to vote with older NICOP cards as opposed to the more recent smart NICOP cards for overseas Pakistanis?Some of my family members have new smart NICOP cards. I have an older NICOP card. The newer smart NICOP got registered in an instant though: https://www.overseasvoting.gov.pk/i-voting/ Mine older NICOP shows an error:What the heck is going on?