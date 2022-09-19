CANiK (Samsun Yurt Savunma) acquired British defense industry firm AEI Systems.

Samsun Yurt Savunma purchased British defense industry firm AEI Systems, one of the 5 companies in the world producing medium caliber weapons.SYS Chairman of the Board Zafer Aral stated that they bought 80 percent of the company and said that AEI Systems is one of the world's leading facilities in the production of heavy weapons for aircraft.SYS General Manager Utku Aral, who stated that the purchase has reached the final stage and they are waiting for a license from the UK government, said, "This is the second largest factory in the UK that produces medium caliber. 20, 25, 30 calibers produce in here."Stating that their investments in the USA will continue, GM Utku Aral said, "We will also produce small arms which import is prohibited. Our production facility of 10 thousand square meters in the USA will be finished in March. 50 percent of the production material will go from Turkiye. Thus, We will also enter a market that no company couldnt enter," he said.Stating that they rank 3rd in the world in pistol exports to the USA, Aral said, "We make 70% of Turkiye's annual pistol exports. We exported 100 million dollars. We are exporting 30 million dollars of machine guns."Zafer Aral, who stated that the Canik M2 QCB heavy machine gun, which was developed with national means within the scope of the "Platform Machine Gun Project" signed with the Presidency of Defense Industries, was among the most popular products at TEKNOFEST held in Samsun and explained the development process of the rifle, and added that 450 million lira was spent for this project.Noting that 850 people are employed in SYS and 1,500 people are employed in 52 subcontractors, Zafer Aral stated that they aim for a turnover of 200 million dollars this year and noted that they contineu produce parts for Atmaca and Bora missiles.***Some notable AEI productsADEN 30mm Aircraft CannonADEN 30 mm Aircraft Weapon DeactivatedDEFA 30mm Aircraft CannonM39 Aircraft CannonALEXIS 20*102 mm CannonVENOM LR 30*113 mm GunAE84 – RCL Recoilless Rifle