Candidate For Congress, Richard Rowe, Dies Walking His Dog Just Days After Getting Covid-19 Vaccine
Florida House District 23 progressive candidate, Richard Rowe has died following a medical episode while walking his dog. "We were not at all ready for this shock. He was outside taking Gizmo his best friend and sidekick for a walk before he hit the road again, and had an unknown medical episode...
localvegasnews.com
Florida House District 23 progressive candidate, Richard Rowe has died following a medical episode while walking his dog.
“We were not at all ready for this shock. He was outside taking Gizmo his best friend and sidekick for a walk before he hit the road again, and had an unknown medical episode and was found by the neighbors” said Katie his niece.
Richard was very open about his vaccination status online and would post frequently encouraging and belittling others into getting the vaccine. Here were some of his final words to anyone still on the fence about vaccines.
“No no. F**k off. If you’re an anti mask anti-vaxxer, I DO NOT CARE what happens to you…”
– Richard Rowe – Florida House District 23 progressive candidate – Vaccine Related Death
Richard was proceed in death by his Father and Mother Richard and Debra Rowe.. Ricky has left behind his sister Laura, brother in Law Michael ,2 nephews Dylan and Joshua and Kaite As well as his Aunt Cindy Namoski, cousins Leanne and Brittany Gettle.
A Gofundme for Richard has been setup to support the funeral costs. https://www.gofundme.com/f/unexpected-loss-of-richard-rowes