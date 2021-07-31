Candid With ASP Islamabad Amna Baig
Exploring her journey of how she got into the police force and how she prepared for her CSS exams with tonight’s guest, ASP Amna Baig. What was her thought behind joining police forces? How did she prepare for CSS exams? What was her feeling when she passed? What is the procedure after the final interview? Does she investigate murders? How do they affect her? Is therapy available in the police force? What is the helpline she has built for women? What are the other reforms she has been able to bring? Tune in to know more about drug epidemics, financial independence, digital community policing, elite school training, and Pakistan of 2050!
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Amna Baig
01:09 What was her thought behind joining police forces?
06:31 How did she prepare for CSS exams?
09:24 What was her feeling when she passed?
11:11 What is the procedure after the final interview?
13:31 Does she investigate murders? How it affects her?
16:48 Is therapy available in the police force?
19:36 What is the helpline she has built for women?
27:37 What are other reforms they have been able to bring?
29:19 Is there a gap between our laws and the evidence required to prosecute someone?
32:08 What police is doing about the drug epidemic in Islamabad?
34:03 How did ‘stand-up’ comedy happen for her?
36:17 What she thinks of the digital policing community?
40:51 What financial independence is for her?
42:43 Why do people oppose financial independence is for women?
45:56 What she thinks of Pakistan today?
47:06 How she contextualizes Pakistan of 2050?
