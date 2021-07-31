Candid With ASP Islamabad Amna Baig

Exploring her journey of how she got into the police force and how she prepared for her CSS exams with tonight’s guest, ASP Amna Baig. What was her thought behind joining police forces? How did she prepare for CSS exams? What was her feeling when she passed? What is the procedure after the final interview? Does she investigate murders? How do they affect her? Is therapy available in the police force? What is the helpline she has built for women? What are the other reforms she has been able to bring? Tune in to know more about drug epidemics, financial independence, digital community policing, elite school training, and Pakistan of 2050!

00:00