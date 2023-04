Azadkashmir said: do you know those that rule our world like rockfellers, rothschilds etc for the evil they do they do pay for it like their family members end up dying in freaky and weird ways. Click to expand...

Thing is they don't give a toss. They just have one pig-headed objective which is what only matters to them; That is the creation of the state of Israel so that the civilisation Allah expelled can return to "The Holy Land" to pave way for the Dajjal to rule over the world. The narrator in the video above predicted the demise of the US empire over 15 years ago and it's now happening in front of us. All engineered of course by the Zionists. They used and abused the UK first, followed by the US.The collapse of the US will be followed by a World War in which Israel will emerge as the next ruling state. They've managed to bring down Europe to it's knees, UK collapsed a long time ago and now the US/China/Russia will destroy each other whilst these vermin look on.