Omar Al-Deek
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 28, 2019
- 396
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
‘Cancel Borat’: Some in Kazakhstan not amused by comedy sequel
The Borat routine is racist and insulting. Would it be considered acceptable if the actor was doing blackface? Just as blackface is not acceptable, for the actor to be doing this routine should not be considered acceptable.
‘Cancel Borat’: Some in Kazakhstan not amused by comedy sequel
While the movie is a satire on American culture, not everyone in Kazakhstan has appreciated the joke.
www.aljazeera.com
The Borat routine is racist and insulting. Would it be considered acceptable if the actor was doing blackface? Just as blackface is not acceptable, for the actor to be doing this routine should not be considered acceptable.