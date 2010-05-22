Canal Road Peshawar Up gradation and Beautification Started

Canal Road Peshawar Up gradation and BeautificationThe existing provincial roads are much below the desired standard both in terms of length and pavement condition. Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's total road network of 15,102 km, 1,878 km is classified as provincial roads. These play a vital role in the economic development of the province by connecting district centers to the national highway network and the provincial capital, Peshawar, with commercial centers, district headquarters, and market towns.#peshawar #canalroad #canalview