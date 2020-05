Canadians are mostly fed up with Chinese money funneling into Canada and then buying all the houses.



Rich Chinese people don't trust their government so they "immigrate" to Canada and then the father goes back to China to run his factory or what ever, he leaves his wife and kids in Canada to live in a million dollar house . Don't get excited, million dollar houses are just normal houses that have gone up to million dollars because of these Chinese guys buying them up, and now locals can't afford housing.

Oh and they also send most of their money to Canada too because you know... rule of law, no government member will take away their money.



The worst part in all of this is that because they are not working in Canada, they have no tax records so they say "we don't make any money" and many times they actually get tax refund...... millionaire Chinese... getting tax money from hard working people of Canada..... yep, Canadians are now starting to get fed up with this.

