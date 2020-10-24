What's new

Canadians call on justice department to investigate IDF recruitment in Toronto schools

xyx007

xyx007

FULL MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
1,925
3
2,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Should Toronto schools funnel students into a Isreali military engaged in a brutal occupation?

mondoweiss.net

Canadians call on justice department to investigate IDF recruitment in Toronto schools – Mondoweiss

Should Toronto schools funnel students into a foreign military engaged in a brutal occupation? Activists are calling on the government to investigate.
mondoweiss.net mondoweiss.net
Very suprised , local people of isreal not enough that Isreali recuriting from foriegn countires . Wow
As per canadian law , how they allow such practices in canada.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top