Canadians call on justice department to investigate IDF recruitment in Toronto schools – Mondoweiss Should Toronto schools funnel students into a foreign military engaged in a brutal occupation? Activists are calling on the government to investigate.

Should Toronto schools funnel students into a Isreali military engaged in a brutal occupation?Very suprised , local people of isreal not enough that Isreali recuriting from foriegn countires . WowAs per canadian law , how they allow such practices in canada.