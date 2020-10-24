Should Toronto schools funnel students into a Isreali military engaged in a brutal occupation?
Very suprised , local people of isreal not enough that Isreali recuriting from foriegn countires . Wow
As per canadian law , how they allow such practices in canada.
Canadians call on justice department to investigate IDF recruitment in Toronto schools – Mondoweiss
Should Toronto schools funnel students into a foreign military engaged in a brutal occupation? Activists are calling on the government to investigate.
mondoweiss.net
As per canadian law , how they allow such practices in canada.
Last edited: