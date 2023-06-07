Canadian teacher tells Muslim kids who skip LGBTQ Pride events, "You aren't Canadian" and "You don't belong here".

Maula Jatt said: I mean

is she wrong? - if Canadian at large believe LGBTQ+ is part of their values

you better obey or get out, its their lands, their rules



we wont like foreigners coming to Pakistan and disrespecting our values? , would we? Click to expand...

1) it’s not part of Canadian culture2) Canada belongs to First Nations indigenous people so European should gtfo with their lgbtq as well3) Canadian involvement in the invasion and bombardment of many Muslims countries means Muslims can live in Canada however they want since Canada supported their homelands getting destroyed4) even if it was Canadian culture we still wouldn’t leave nor accept it. We would fight back. The world belongs to Allah and everything is Allah’s land. If Canada turned against its citizens and oppressed them and forced them to be lgbtq we would fight and liberate Canada from such cancerous ideologies. We Muslims know what Allah did to the people of Lut A.S. because of their homosexuality. We can never accept lgbtq and will continue to fight against such filth.