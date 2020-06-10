Canadian tariffs on U.S. products coming within days

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|'We know where your parents live': Hong Kong activists say Canadian police helpless against online threats
|China & Far East
|1
|Canadian EO is among best in the world. Used in Turkish TB2 and Anka drones
|Air Warfare
|12
|Canadian intelligence foils Saudi assassination plot and arrests Saudi murder squad in Toronto
|Americas
|4
|China Sentences a Fourth Canadian Citizen to Demise on Drug Fees
|World Affairs
|10
|Royal Canadian Navy Accepts Delivery Of First Arctic And Offshore Patrol Ship
|Naval Warfare
|0
|M
|Shopify: The Canadian tech champion taking on Amazon
|Americas
|3
|S
|Salma Lakhani named lieutenant-governor of Alberta, first Muslim in Canadian history
|Social & Current Events
|7
|R
|China charges 2 Canadians with spying
|China & Far East
|6
|US approves Canadian Hornet upgrade
|Air Warfare
|0
|S
|Suspected murderer of Canadian reporter killed in K-P
|Social & Current Events
|1