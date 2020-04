Canadian military intelligence unit issued warning about Wuhan outbreak back in January



News of the MEDINT unit's work is raising new questions about what the government knew and when

raises serious questions about information-sharing within the federal government — and its possible failure to heed early warning signs.

Distant early warnings

'How seriously was it taken?'

The question is, where did this reporting go? How seriously was it taken?"

made it to the desk of Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, and likely were given to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan

'This is an intelligence failure'

Canada's pandemic early warning system is a shambles.