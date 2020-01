Ottawa company barred from national security work after alleged contact with Indian intelligence

because of its president’s alleged “consistent contact” with Indian intelligence officials

The government also revoked security clearances from the company’s president, Ashok Koul, and his wife, Anju Koul, a former Health Canada biologist who owns half the business and is its director of corporate affairs.

Citing the president’s alleged contacts with Indian officials, Canadian authorities deemed the company an undue risk of transferring controlled goods “to an unauthorized person,” documents show.

Details of the government action, and its link to Indian intelligence activities in Canada, were disclosed in documents

A company official said the president was in India

“This investigation has determined that since approximately 2000, you have had consistent contact with the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, including elements of the Indian government involved in information and intelligence collection activities in Canada,” it read.

The letter alleged that Ashok Koul had failed to report his contacts with foreign officials to the Canadian government and had provided “contradictory and misleading” answers to investigators.

“Therefore, a decision has been made to revoke your reliability status making you ineligible to maintain your Secret security clearance,”

Anju Koul received a similar letter alleging that although she had received government insider threat training, she had failed to report her “social contact” with foreign officials, specifically “elements of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.”

“It was determined that you were aware that your company has an ongoing business contract with the Indian Government, specifically with the Ministry of Defence

Ashok Koul is a former National Research Council scientist, as well as the longtime president of the Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum, which supports the Indian government’s position in the disputed Kashmir region claimed by both India and Pakistan.