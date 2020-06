Canada’s failed UN security council bid exposes Trudeau’s 'dilettante' foreign policy

Justin Trudeau’s marquee foreign policy gambit has ended in disappointment after Canada lost its bid for a UN security council seat. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock

frantic effort, phoning leaders in India, Pakistan, Mexico, North Macedonia and Fiji, to secure votes

secured 130 and 128 votes respectively. Canada took 108.

Canada had spent more than C$2mn on the effort, far more than Ireland

eroded significantly in recent years, and current commitments are at a 60-year low.