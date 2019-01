cast doubt on the U.S. legal case

caught political and legal watchers off guard

has some strong arguments she can make before a judge

cited U.S. political involvement, referring to President Trump’s comments

Ms. Meng isn’t accused of violating any particular Canadian law. He said that Canada hasn’t signed on to the same sanctions against Iran that the U.S. imposed.

LOL the Canadian government is now sending signals to the judges how they should rule and preparing the Canadian public for the fallout. To protect against American retaliation, PLA is ready to deploy to Canada with Type 55 armed with railguns patrolling the Great Lakes! PLA will burn down the White House!