Canada will not grant visas to human rights violator of Bangladesh

Tasnim Mohsin Published: 26 June 23. 00:00 | Update: 26 June 23. 10:31. Print versionCanada will not announce, but will not issue a visa. This is the country's policy for those involved in human rights violations in Bangladesh. This information is known through diplomatic sources.Canada does not grant visas to anyone who is harmful to their country. When someone applies for a Canadian visa, he has to provide detailed information along with the application. The country gives the visa after checking the application thoroughly. If the country believes that someone who does not have citizenship of their country will stay in Canada or someone is involved in militancy; The country rejects the visa application for various reasons including not having enough money in the bank.When asked about Canada's position on Bangladesh after the announcement of the US visa policy, a person from the High Commission in Dhaka, on condition of anonymity, told Samakal, "Our position is that we do not grant visas to those involved in human rights violations." But we do not announce things like in the US.When asked how the concerned will understand the issue, he said, "We have stopped issuing visas to those who are involved with the international terrorist organization ISIS." We have not announced this. Similarly, when those concerned do not get visas, and when that number continues to grow at a significant rate, they themselves will realize why visas are not being granted. According to sources, when a Bangladeshi applies for a Canadian visa, his details are requested from the High Commission. Especially if someone has served in Chittagong Hill Tracts, detailed information should be given. During this time, the Canadian government scrutinized each application to see if the person was involved in any human rights violations. After that the visa is issued. Canada has already taken a position that it will not issue visas to identified criminals involved in human rights abuses.Another person from the High Commission told Samakal, if there is enough credible information that someone is involved in human rights violations, if someone is an identified criminal, then why should he be given a visa? According to sources, many people have not received visas under Canada's visa policy. On their behalf, they have complained to Canada High Commission in Dhaka that visas are not being given to them and their families. In view of this, Canada High Commission in Dhaka held a meeting with them. The visa process was explained to them in a meeting.When asked if Canada's definition of human rights violations includes things like intimidation, involvement in violence or contempt for or damage to the democratic system, High Commission sources declined to elaborate. He said, what is informed about the visa of the countries of the world, is how to get the visa. Canada's official website also provides information on who can enter Canada and under what conditions. No country in the world easily discloses who will not get a visa in some cases. Matters are confidential.On May 24, the United States announced the visa policy for Bangladesh. The country has announced a new visa policy under the Immigration and Nationality Act to help Bangladesh aim to make the upcoming national elections free, fair and peaceful. Under this policy, the United States will be able to impose visa restrictions on any Bangladeshi individual deemed responsible or involved in obstructing Bangladesh's democratic election process. These include current and former Bangladeshi officials and employees, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and security forces.https://samakal.com/bangladesh/article/2306180312/মানবাধিকার-লঙ্ঘনকারীদের-ভিসা-দেবে-না-কানাডা