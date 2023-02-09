Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025. Can our country keep up?​

“Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people. Newcomers play an essential role in filling labour shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole. I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to another historic year in 2023 as we continue to welcome newcomers.”

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship