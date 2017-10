Canada-US aerospace dispute heats up before upcoming NAFTA talks

at risk the almost 23,000 US jobs that depends on Bombardier and its suppliers."



Freeland said that Chicago-based Boeing "is manipulating the US trade remedy system" to block Bombardier's C Series from being sold in the US "despite Boeing's admission that it does not compete with the C Series."



The US Commerce Department will release its final decision on the anti-dumping duty in December. If the preliminary determination stands, the US International Trade Commission will proceed with its countervailing investigation against Bombardier and release its decision in February.



But whether or not Bombardier's jets will face import duties of 300 percent, Boeing may have lost a major sale in Canada.



Last month, the US government approved the sale of 18 Boeing Super Hornet jets to the Canadian military, at a cost of 6.4 billion Canadian dollars (about 5.1 billion US dollars), to replace Canada's aging fleet of CF-18 Hornets from McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Washington next week when the NAFTA negotiations resume. He is likely, as his International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne suggested last week, to send the "strong message" that "Boeing has not demonstrated to be a trusted partner" with Canada.



Champagne warned that "there will be consequences" -- essentially repeating Trudeau's threat to cancel the planned purchase of the Super Hornets.