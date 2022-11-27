Canada unveils Indo-Pacific strategy aiming to counter China

Canada unveils Indo-Pacific strategy aiming to grow trade and counter China Strategy includes combating foreign interference from Beijing.

Canada has revealed an Indo-Pacific strategy aiming in part to counter a growingly hostile China and build economic ties in the region.Global Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly unveiled the strategy in Vancouver Sunday morning. It includes plans to combat foreign interference by China in Canada’s domestic affairs.“China’s rise as a global actor is reshaping the strategic outlook of every state in the region, including Canada,” reads the document. “China has benefitted from the rules-based international order to grow and prosper, but it is now actively seeking to reinterpret these rules to gain greater advantage.”The Indo-Pacific, the strategy says, is a 40-nation region of the world containing six of Canada’s top trading partners.It says the region offers a $2.1 trillion opportunity for investments and partnerships. An initial investment from Ottawa of $2.3 billion over the next five years will kick off the plan. Nearly $500 million of the funding will go toward increasing Canada’s naval presence in the region and another $47 million to help develop cybersecurity capacity.“It is about positioning Canada to be a reliable partner,” Joly said at a Vancouver media conference. “It is an ambitious plan for the next decade.”The plan includes the creation of new trade offices and positions meant to facilitate trade in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with India.It also includes a blue print to guard against foreign interference in Canada, saying new provisions to the Investment Canada Act are meant to protect national interests. But it makes no commitment to creating a foreign agents registry, such as those kept by Australia and the United States.