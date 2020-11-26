Canada to target over 400,000 immigrants per year

Canada will aim to welcome 401,000 immigrants in 2021, another 411,000 in 2022, and 421,000 in 2023.

Why Canada is maintaining high immigration

Canadian immigration during COVID-19