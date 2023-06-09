Canada & Sikh radicals: Votebank politics, an assassination lauded, failure to punish AI-182 bombers

-=virus=- said:



Canada has long been a haven for radical Sikhs, often at the cost of Ottawa's diplomatic relations with Delhi. But why exactly would a liberal democracy that projects itself as a champion of human rights do so?



To explain why, Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta takes you back to the AI Kanishka tragedy, the series of errors that allowed it, and the country’s overall apathy to the citizens killed. Also on the agenda, the votebank politics centred on Canadian gurdwaras.



Europe , Australia , Canada , new Zealand , Australia all are doomed , they are allowing all third grade less cultured human materials and terrorists from third world countries to migrate to their secular civilised countries . This all is being done in the name of inclusiveness , multiculturism and wokeness . Result is in front of them in form of riots , stone pelting , knife attacks , rapes , child grooming , illegal trafficking and lawlessness .very soon they will make western countries third world like they are coming from . As far as khalistanis are concerned khalistanis Canadians are not coming to vote in India , terrorists living in India will be tackled as per modus operandi of KPS Gill.