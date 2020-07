Canada PM Justin Trudeau faces probe over C$900 million charity contract



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already been reprimanded twice by the country's ethics watchdog. PHOTO: REUTERS



award a contract worth more than C$900 million (S$926 million) to an organisation that he and his family have ties to.

The Prime Minister has already been reprimanded twice by the country's ethics watchdog:

for a secret vacation in 2016 at the private island of the Aga Khan, a spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, and for breaking conflict of interest laws by pressuring his former attorney-general to help SNC-Lavalin Group Inc settle corruption charges out of court.