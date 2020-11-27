Canada leads multilateral move to fight China's ‘hostage diplomacy’: foreign affairs minister

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Like-minded countries could agree that hostage-taking by China (or any other country) would trigger automatic sanctions, to be applied by all signatory nationsAuthor of the article:John IvisonPublishing date:Nov 25, 2020 • Last Updated 2 days ago • 2 minute readForeign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne told the Canada-China parliamentary committee that China is evolving, so Canada’s foreign policy needs to evolve too. PHOTO BY ANTHONY ANEX, KEYSTONE/AP VIA CP/FILECanada’s foreign affairs minister said Canada is taking the lead on a multilateral effort to address China’s “hostage diplomacy” in the wake of the arrest of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.François-Philippe Champagne told the Canada-China parliamentary committee he would have more to say on the new concerted effort soon.Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador in Beijing, said the arbitrary detention discussions have been going on for some time and Champagne may have waited until after the U.S. election to speak publicly. President-elect Joe Biden has spoken in the past about renewing alliances to defend democracy and liberalism.Saint-Jacques said like-minded countries could agree that hostage-taking by China (or any other country) would trigger automatic sanctions, to be applied by all signatory nations.“In my view, if the alliance was strong, the next time China embarked on hostage diplomacy, they would understand they have to change the way they do business,” he said.Officials cautioned that discussions are still taking place with allies over what kind of coordinated action would follow from an arbitrary detention. One source suggested that those discussions are more focused on speaking with one voice than on automatic sanctions.Countries that have spoken out publicly against the detention of Kovrig and Spavor, and who might be expected to join any concerted effort, include the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, France, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Spain.Action on arbitrary detention would likely be applauded by a Canadian public that increasingly wants its government to stand up to China. A poll of 3,519 Canadians, released Wednesday by the Asia Pacific Foundation, suggested impressions of China are at their lowest ebb since the question was first asked in 2010, and Beijing’s economic growth is seen as more of a threat than an opportunity.Champagne said at committee that China is evolving, so Canada’s foreign policy needs to evolve too.After he was appointed as global affairs minister last December, Champagne said his department would come up with a new China policy framework. That new policy has yet to see the light of day. It is understood that a document recommending a pivot away from China, in terms of trade and investment, did emerge from Global Affairs but was rejected as it made its way to cabinet.Champagne’s opening statement at the committee appears to be all that remains of that document.People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on March 6, 2019. PHOTO BY LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS/FILEHe said relations with China are “complex and multi-dimensional”; that China is “increasingly prepared to throw its weight around”, and that like-minded countries need to defend the rules-based international order.“We will continue to challenge China when it comes to human rights being violated….and cooperate on global challenges like climate change, because there is no easy path forward without China,” he said.However, the minister was careful not to sound provocative, saying he has no interest in irresponsible tough talk. “To those who are seduced by this one-dimensional view, I say this: While it is easy to be tough, let’s continue to be smart,” he said.