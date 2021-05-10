Canada joins US and Australia in boycotting UN's racism conference

The US, Canada, and Australia, three countries that emerged from white-settler colonialism, claim that the international conference on racism and xenophobia hosted by the UN 'unfairly' targets Israel.

