Canada is going on a massive immigration drive

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Yesterday the govt announced that over the next three years more 15 lakh immigrants will be approved. 30% of them come from India. Encourage Muslims to apply, especially in the skilled category like mechanics, electricians

Immigrate to Canada - Canada.ca

www.canada.ca www.canada.ca

An Immigration Plan to Grow the Economy - Canada.ca

The Canadian economy has experienced one of the fastest recoveries from COVID-19 among advanced economies, but is now facing critical labour market shortages causing uncertainty for Canadian businesses and workers.
www.canada.ca www.canada.ca
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Easier said than done….

The department can’t really process that many in such time. Govt announcement is just for votes and sympathy.
Inflation has skyrocketed here so its not cheap/easy anymore to live here
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan's government should look into training unskilled people from the villages in trades etc and sending em to Canada, good opportunity
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
Canadian government 👇

Genie.png


Jimmy 👇

train.jpeg
 

