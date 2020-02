The poll spells bad news for Trudeau with a majority of people believing the country is not headed in the right direction and the PM is not governing well

majority of Canadians agree with the statement, “Right now, Canada is broken.”

Sixty-nine per cent of Canadians agree with the statement

I was astonished when I saw some of these numbers, but I’m not surprised

majority of people believing that the country is not headed in the right direction and that the prime minister is not governing well

trouble started for Trudeau early on, because the blockades began while he was out of the country, campaigning for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

that there was no one really in charge of the situation

On the topic of the rail blockades, only 27 per cent of Canadians think Trudeau has handled the situation well

Roughly half the country disagree with the methods used to protest

With the blockades coinciding with economic unrest and alienation in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the poll respondents and people interviewed by the Post worry that the bleak mood in the country isn’t just a temporary problem.

“Canada is not broken. Canada’s institutions are broken,”

Savoie said from the beginning of confederation, the governance structures were designed to balance Quebec and Ontario, without much regard for western Canada.

Until we have an institution that can speak on behalf of the regions, we are going to have a problem.”

most countries have some kind of regional counterweight, like the United States Senate which allocates two Senators for every state, but Canada has never had any institution that effectively performs that role.

Politicians, though, get much worse reviews.

More than 80 per cent of Canadians believe their politicians care more about their own partisan interests than working on behalf of all Canadians.

People are truly frustrated with the inability of their leadership to come together