Canada interested to invest through public private partnership in Bangladesh

The Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh has showed interest in broadening the scope of the bilateral economic partnership with Bangladesh.

Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine also recognized the importance of public private partnership (PPP) to leverage resources for undertaking projects beneficial to both the Canadian private sector and Bangladesh.

He showed the interest while paying a courtesy call to Sultana Afroz, secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), on Wednesday. Dr Khalilur Rahman, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada, also attended the meeting.

Benoit Préfontaine has also shown his keen interest in exploring government to government (G2G) PPP modality to develop projects through collaboration.

Sultana Afroz, CEO of PPPA, noted the warm relationship between the two countries and also expressed her appreciation for standing by Bangladesh’s development journey.

She expressed her hope that the high commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada will promote Bangladesh's interest and strengthen the collaboration between the countries in the PPP program.

A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities, and achievements of PPPA was shared with the dignitaries. Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects, of which six projects have started construction work. PPPA supports projects in various sectors, such as transportation, tourism, health, housing, and many others.

Canada interested to invest through public private partnership in Bangladesh

A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities, and achievements of PPPA was shared with the dignitaries
