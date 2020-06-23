What's new

Canada doubles weapons sales to Saudi Arabia despite moratorium

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,254
-9
1,100
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Canada doubles weapons sales to Saudi Arabia despite moratorium
This article is more than 4 months old
  • Canada sells nearly C$3bn of military equipment in 2019
  • Ban on new exports in place over human rights concerns
Canada’s foreign affairs minister, François-Philippe Champagne, has said there is no clear evidence that Canadian military hardware was being used for human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

The foreign affairs minister, François-Philippe Champagne, has said there is no clear evidence that Canadian military hardware was being used for Saudi human rights violations. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock

Leyland Cecco in Toronto
Tue 9 Jun 2020 17.13 BST


5,014
Canada sold a record amount of military hardware to Saudi Arabia in 2019, despite sharply criticizing its poor human rights record and placing a moratorium on any new exports to the kingdom.
Newly released figures show Canada sold nearly C$3bn (US$2.2bn) worth of military equipment to Saudi Arabia in 2019 – more than double the total of the previous year, reported the Globe and Mail. The bulk of the exports were light armoured vehicles, part of a deal with the Saudis worth C$14.8bn.

The record figures come despite a moratorium on export permits following the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and mounting civilian deaths from the war in Yemen. The government’s decision not to issue new permits does not affect existing permits. A permit can cover multiple items and as a result, companies have existing permits for years.


Justin Trudeau says Canada is looking to pull out of Saudi arms deal
Read more
“I struggle to know what ‘moratorium’ means to this government, because to me, when there’s a moratorium on something, you can’t increase the sales of that thing. And exactly what seems to have happened,” said Mark Kersten, deputy director of the Wayamo Foundation.
Advertisement

“I can’t understand for the life of me, why the government wouldn’t say anything about it, unless it just simply didn’t want the public to know, because it looks awful.”
Canada also exported more than 30 large-calibre artillery systems and 152 heavy machine guns to Saudi Arabia.
The multi-billion-dollar arms deal with the kingdom was initiated under a previous Conservative government in 2014, but continued under the Liberals.
At the time it was signed, it was the largest export deal in Canada’s history, making the country the second-largest arms exporter to the Middle East.
Rights groups, academics and policy advisers have long called on Trudeau to cancel the deal, and follow the example of Germany and Sweden which both cancelled arms contracts with Saudi Arabia following public outrage over Khashoggi’s murder.
The Liberal government argued that Canada would incur billions of dollars in penalties if it tore up the contract.
After a government review, the foreign affairs minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said in April that there was no clear evidence that Canadian military hardware was being used for human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.
“Maybe this government thinks that Canadians won’t judge it by successes or failures abroad, that they’ll ultimately win re-election based on what happens domestically,” said Kersten. “And so you end up in a situation where the government makes working with this horrible criminal regime an issue of taxpayers and jobs – and not about a courageous feminist foreign policy or the image of Canada itself.”
• This article was amended on 11 June 2020 to clarify why the ban on new permits does not affect existing contracts: because a permit can cover multiple items and as a result, companies have existing permits for years.
www.theguardian.com

Canada doubles weapons sales to Saudi Arabia despite moratorium

Canada sells nearly C$3bn of military equipment in 2019 despite ban on new exports over human rights concerns
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,175
19
21,247
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The bulk of the exports were light armoured vehicles, part of a deal with the Saudis worth C$14.8bn.
...

The multi-billion-dollar arms deal with the kingdom was initiated under a previous Conservative government in 2014, but continued under the Liberals.

At the time it was signed, it was the largest export deal in Canada’s history, making the country the second-largest arms exporter to the Middle East.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...pons-sales-to-saudi-arabia-despite-moratorium
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,254
-9
1,100
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here.
https://www.ft.com/content/f8603f86-279c-4e2a-b80a-1f6c38145a29

UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia Campaign groups say decision is ‘morally bankrupt’ amid fears weapons could be used in Yemen conflict Saudi Arabia remains the biggest buyer of British weapons, purchasing equipment including the Typhoon fighter jet © Mohammed Almuaalemi/Bloomberg Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Save Helen Warrell in London JULY 7 2020 160 Print this page Britain is to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns from campaigners that its weapons could be deployed to commit war crimes against civilians in Yemen. The UK government suspended arms sales to Riyadh last year, after London’s Court of Appeal ruled that it needed to assess whether the Saudi government had violated international human rights law in its military campaign in Yemen. But the ban has now been reversed after a government report found there had been no “pattern” of Saudi Arabia air strikes that breached international law. Liz Truss, international trade secretary, on Tuesday said there had been only “isolated incidents” of violations. “The incidents which have been assessed to be possible violations of [the law] occurred at different times, in different circumstances and for different reasons,” she said in a written statement to MPs. “I have concluded that, notwithstanding the isolated incidents . . . Saudi Arabia has a genuine intent and the capacity to comply with [international law].” The decision comes only a day after Britain announced new sanctions against human rights abusers including 20 Saudi Arabian nationals involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The inclusion of Saudi Arabian nationals pits the kingdom alongside rights abusers in Russia, North Korea and Myanmar. On Monday Britain announced sanctions against 20 Saudi Arabian nationals involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi © Hasan Jamali/AP Officials will now start work on clearing the backlog of licence requests that have accumulated since the suspension in June last year. For the past five years, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen. Coalition air strikes have been responsible for about two-thirds of the approximately 11,700 civilian deaths, according to the independent Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Campaign Against Arms Trade, which brought the legal action resulting in last year’s suspension of sales, said the government’s decision was “morally bankrupt”. “The Saudi-led bombardment of Yemen has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” said Andrew Smith, media co-ordinator of CAAT. He added there was clear evidence of “heinous and appalling” breaches of international humanitarian law by a coalition that had targeted civilian gatherings such as weddings, funerals and market places. “The government claims that these are isolated incidents, but how many hundreds of isolated incidents would it take for the government to stop supplying the weaponry?” Mr Smith asked, adding he would be exploring options to challenge the decision. Campaigners have accused the British government of supplying arms to Saudi Arabia used to commit war crimes against civilians in Yemen © Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images Saudi Arabia remains the biggest buyer of British weapons, purchasing equipment including Typhoon and Tornado fighter jets and precision-guided bombs. According to CAAT, the UK has licensed £5.3bn worth of arms to the Saudi Arabia since the war began in 2015. Denisa Delic, head of children and armed conflict at Save the Children, described the UK’s resumption of arms exports as “indefensible”. “Our government say they want to be a ‘global force for good’. But today they decided that killing and injuring thousands of children in Yemen does not constitute a ‘pattern of harm’,” she added.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

J
Canada’s failed UN security council bid exposes Trudeau’s 'dilettante' foreign policy
Replies
1
Views
428
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top