Canada doubles weapons sales to Saudi Arabia despite moratorium

UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia Campaign groups say decision is 'morally bankrupt' amid fears weapons could be used in Yemen conflict Saudi Arabia remains the biggest buyer of British weapons, purchasing equipment including the Typhoon fighter jet © Mohammed Almuaalemi/Bloomberg Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Save Helen Warrell in London JULY 7 2020 160 Print this page Britain is to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns from campaigners that its weapons could be deployed to commit war crimes against civilians in Yemen. The UK government suspended arms sales to Riyadh last year, after London's Court of Appeal ruled that it needed to assess whether the Saudi government had violated international human rights law in its military campaign in Yemen. But the ban has now been reversed after a government report found there had been no "pattern" of Saudi Arabia air strikes that breached international law. Liz Truss, international trade secretary, on Tuesday said there had been only "isolated incidents" of violations. "The incidents which have been assessed to be possible violations of [the law] occurred at different times, in different circumstances and for different reasons," she said in a written statement to MPs. "I have concluded that, notwithstanding the isolated incidents . . . Saudi Arabia has a genuine intent and the capacity to comply with [international law]." The decision comes only a day after Britain announced new sanctions against human rights abusers including 20 Saudi Arabian nationals involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The inclusion of Saudi Arabian nationals pits the kingdom alongside rights abusers in Russia, North Korea and Myanmar. On Monday Britain announced sanctions against 20 Saudi Arabian nationals involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi © Hasan Jamali/AP Officials will now start work on clearing the backlog of licence requests that have accumulated since the suspension in June last year. For the past five years, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen. Coalition air strikes have been responsible for about two-thirds of the approximately 11,700 civilian deaths, according to the independent Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Campaign Against Arms Trade, which brought the legal action resulting in last year's suspension of sales, said the government's decision was "morally bankrupt". "The Saudi-led bombardment of Yemen has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis," said Andrew Smith, media co-ordinator of CAAT. He added there was clear evidence of "heinous and appalling" breaches of international humanitarian law by a coalition that had targeted civilian gatherings such as weddings, funerals and market places. "The government claims that these are isolated incidents, but how many hundreds of isolated incidents would it take for the government to stop supplying the weaponry?" Mr Smith asked, adding he would be exploring options to challenge the decision. Campaigners have accused the British government of supplying arms to Saudi Arabia used to commit war crimes against civilians in Yemen © Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images Saudi Arabia remains the biggest buyer of British weapons, purchasing equipment including Typhoon and Tornado fighter jets and precision-guided bombs. According to CAAT, the UK has licensed £5.3bn worth of arms to the Saudi Arabia since the war began in 2015. Denisa Delic, head of children and armed conflict at Save the Children, described the UK's resumption of arms exports as "indefensible". "Our government say they want to be a 'global force for good'. But today they decided that killing and injuring thousands of children in Yemen does not constitute a 'pattern of harm'," she added.