Canada defends decision to draw vaccines from program aimed at low- and middle-income countries
A University Hospital Network vaccination clinic in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg News)
By
Amanda Coletta and
Emily Rauhala
Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. GMT+5:30
TORONTO — Canadian officials are defending a decision to accept coronavirus vaccines from a program aimed primarily at helping low- and middle-income countries, saying that drawing doses from the Covax Facility was always part of Canada's strategy.
“Our government will never apologize for doing everything in our power to get Canadians vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said this week. “We’re focused on getting Canadians vaccinated, while making sure the rest of the world is vaccinated, too.”
