In 2019, Canada welcomed more than 300,000 immigrants for only the fifth time in its history and exceeded its federal government immigration target by 10,000 additional newcomers.

25 per cent of new immigrants came from India

45 per cent of newcomers settled in Ontario

New Immigrants to Canada: 2017-2019

35 per cent went to the Greater Toronto Area

Canada could welcome up to 360,000 immigrants in 2020