Canada has blamed the US for the diplomatic fallout from the arrest of the chief financial officer of the Chinese telcom giant Huawei, saying it is "paying the price" of Beijing's anger.Since Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's CFO and the daughter of its founder, on December 1, two Canadians have been detained in China and a third had a prison sentence upgraded to the death penalty.Shortly after Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians - Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman - who are now said to be in prison cells where the lights are on all day In a rare public rebuke, Canada's ambassador to the US, David MacNaughton,