Can we say USA has invaded Chinese territory Taiwan?

F-22Raptor said: Taiwan has been a de facto independent state for the last 70+ years and the whole world knows it. No one cares about the symbolism and semantics. Click to expand...

Too many people have the same view about Taiwan with this guy. I want to say something about this view: Why Taiwan has been a de facto independent for 70 years? Has China mainland given up all attempts and efforts to reunify Taiwan since the first day of the 70+ years? If that is the case I would say it is reasonable to say Taiwan is a de facto independent state. No problem with that. But the reality is, it's US that used its military power to prevent China mainland's all efforts to reunify its territory. That's the only reason. When the PRC was just established in 1949, CCP government planed to buy warships from UK and Soviet Union to prepare the upcoming crossing strait war. Next year the Korea war broke out. US sent its Seventh Fleet to block the Taiwan strait. CCP had to abort the plan because China's navy was too weak in front of the seventh fleet. In 1996, Taiwan's president Lee Teng-hui made a speech about "一边一国“ （Each side of the strait is a country). Which for the first time showed separatism attitude from Taiwan government. Did Chinese do nothing about the separatism attitude? Chinese government held massive military excercises and actually planned to start the stait war later. But once again US sent its seventh fleet to the stait.If a country uses its military power to force another country to give up whole or part of territory, I guess this can be defined as "invasion". So far US has not denied its "one China" policy. But we all know it is approaching the red line day by day. When the day US crosses the red line. The definition of "invasion" will be autenticated. When some day China launches strait war, I hope all of you don't say "China invade Taiwan". You should say it is a war against aggression of US.The existence of Taiwan issue, is a result of US bullying China. If anyone says China's reunification war is an "invasion", that means he recognizes the status quo created by military actions. You should not blame Russia for annexing Crimea and Donbass. Ukraine should be called as invader.