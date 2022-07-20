What's new

Can we reunite with Bangladesh / East Pakistan

Salik

When nationalists come into power in Pakistan who are followers of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Ms. Fatima Jinnah, and same happens in Bangladesh, there's only logic that we reunite.

Our roots are the same, our objectives are the same and so our destination is the same.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Salik said:
When nationalists come into power in Pakistan who are followers of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Ms. Fatima Jinnah, and same happens in Bangladesh, there's only logic that we reunite.

Our roots are the same, our objectives are the same and so our destination is the same.
There is no hope.

BDeshis are Bengali nationalists who back stabbed Pakistan and Islam.
 
khail007

Salik said:
When nationalists come into power in Pakistan who are followers of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Ms. Fatima Jinnah, and same happens in Bangladesh, there's only logic that we reunite.

Our roots are the same, our objectives are the same and so our destination is the same.
IMO, BD uplifted their success and economy many folds than Pakistan. Even if we Pakistanis wish for it, BD will never want to reverse its success.
Let both the nations be happy in their own domains.
 
Acetic Acid

There will be a lot of problems

Urdu the most prominent one

Bengalis would allow Pakistani military to step on their soil

Our economic situation

Foreign policy

Our over population and less resources

The only thing can unite is Name of Allah and we both are far away from it
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
There is no hope.

BDeshis are Bengali nationalists who back stabbed Pakistan and Islam.
Pakistani establishment is responsible for losing the Eastern arm.

Mujib won the election with majority, why didnt they make him PM? Why steal his mandate?

-- After independence in 1947, Quaid e Azam ordered armed forces to liberate IoJ&K, the Chief of Staff Douglas Gracey of Pakistani army blatantly refused to fight.

Then IoJ&K chunk (now known as Azad Kashmir) was then liberated by tribal pashtuns and scouts from Gilgit and nearby areas.

That event was the only time Pakistan gained land which was illegally taken from muslims majority areas upon partition, after that Pakistan kept losing territories, Fall of Dhaka etc.

-- Kindly correct your history.
 
Dual Wielder

NO, and PLUS Bangladesh wouldn't want THE ESTABLISHMENT baggage, the cancer that east Pakistan was able to remove, too bad west Pakistan is voluntarily still suffering from it.. time to call the spade a spade and erase these treacherous vice-roys from our country. Pakistan and The establishment cannot co-exist it's one or the other.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Urdu the most prominent one
If they have an issue with Urdu then it is a non starter. They have to accept the primacy of Urdu. period.

Acetic Acid said:
Bengalis would allow Pakistani military to step on their soil
Pakistan is a bigger military power with nukes. We have upper hand here.


Acetic Acid said:
Our economic situation
Our economy is as good as theirs.

Acetic Acid said:
Foreign policy
We carry more weight than BD.


Acetic Acid said:
Our over population and less resources
We have more land. We are better of when it comes to population density

Acetic Acid said:
The only thing can unite is Name of Allah and we both are far away from it
Pakistan is closer to Islam than BD.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

FYFhxlvX0AMue8k.jpeg
FYFl2N5WQAIHdc8.jpeg
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Pakistani establishment is responsible for losing the Eastern arm.

Mujib won the election with majority, why didnt they make him PM? Why steal his mandate?

-- After independence in 1947, Quaid e Azam ordered armed forces to liberate IoJ&K, the Chief of Staff Douglas Gracey of Pakistani army blatantly refused to fight.

Then IoJ&K chunk (now known as Azad Kashmir) was then liberated by tribal pashtuns and scouts from Gilgit and nearby areas.

That event was the only time Pakistan gained land which was illegally taken from muslims majority areas upon partition, after that Pakistan kept losing territories, Fall of Dhaka etc.

-- Kindly correct your history.
People should understand tha BD was never faithful to the idea of Pakistan.

Even Quaid e Azam was initially cautiuos supporting the folks from BD who were enaging with the British before we became involved.
 
Foinikas

Salik said:
When nationalists come into power in Pakistan who are followers of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Ms. Fatima Jinnah, and same happens in Bangladesh, there's only logic that we reunite.

Our roots are the same, our objectives are the same and so our destination is the same.
Why would they reunite now that they're doing well financially?
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Judging by your comment history, you seem more loyal to the west than Pakistan.
Then what do say about Quaid e Azam? Jinnah never trusted the Bengalis and their Simla deputation of 1906.


Was Jinnah confused?​


Yasser Latif Hamdani@theRealYLH
JANUARY 18, 2016
A public intellectual, who I really respect, recently forwarded the opinion that Jinnah was confused and was unclear about what he wanted for Pakistan, i.e. whether he wanted it to be a secular state or an Islamic state. After all, different parts of Jinnah’s speeches are quoted by both the secularists and Islamists to prove their own point. I respectfully disagree with this view. Having read Jinnah in some detail, I am of the view that Jinnah was absolutely clear in what he wanted but in order to understand Jinnah you have to be aware not just of his agitation for Pakistan, which lasted seven years, but his political career starting from the time he campaigned for Indian nationalist Dadabhoy Naoroji in London.
As an Indian student in London studying to be a barrister, Jinnah was largely influenced by the writings of John Morley who he had the opportunity of listening to in the House of Commons. John Morley at the time was the embodiment of British liberalism and radicalism. He was a great opponent of imperialism and it was this idealism that Jinnah imbibed as a young Indian. He saw himself as nothing but. His identity as a Muslim was secondary and, to him, rather rudimentary. Therefore, he was not influenced by the followers of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan who wanted to chart a separate political course for Muslims. In 1904, by the time he had made a name for himself as a barrister, Jinnah first attended a meeting of the Indian National Congress and became its contributing member. From that point onwards he was a dedicated member of Congress. It is a forgotten fact of history that Jinnah was the biggest critic of the Simla deputation of Muslim notables who were agitating for separate electorates.

Was Jinnah confused? - Daily Times

A public intellectual, who I really respect, recently forwarded the opinion that Jinnah was confused and was unclear about what he wanted for Pakistan, i.e. whether he wanted it to be a secular state or an Islamic state. After all, different parts of Jinnah’s speeches are quoted by both the...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

Foinikas said:
Why would they reunite now that they're doing well financially?
No. The question is why would we accept BD to be part of Pakistan. We are doing great without BD.
 

