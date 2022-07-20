Can we reunite with Bangladesh / East Pakistan

Pakistani establishment is responsible for losing the Eastern arm.



Mujib won the election with majority, why didnt they make him PM? Why steal his mandate?



-- After independence in 1947, Quaid e Azam ordered armed forces to liberate IoJ&K, the Chief of Staff Douglas Gracey of Pakistani army blatantly refused to fight.



Then IoJ&K chunk (now known as Azad Kashmir) was then liberated by tribal pashtuns and scouts from Gilgit and nearby areas.



That event was the only time Pakistan gained land which was illegally taken from muslims majority areas upon partition, after that Pakistan kept losing territories, Fall of Dhaka etc.



-- Kindly correct your history.