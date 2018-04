Can We Really Treat Thalassemia Major?

Rashid A. Seyal(1*), Siraj M. Tareen(2) and Hayat M. Awan(3)​

1 Department of Medicine, Seyal Medical Centre, LMQ Road, Multan, Pakistan

2 Department of Medicine, Nishtar Medical College, Multan, Pakistan

3 Air University, Multan Campus, Pakistan