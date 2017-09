So, Today I was reading the Opinions of Pakistanis in another Threat and I was surprised to Know that only 8% of the Pakistani Population Speaks Urdu as their mother tongue. As we all Know that Urdu is the National Language of Pakistan. And there are many Other Languages that are spoken by higher percentage of people as their mother tongue. So why was Urdu even Made the National Language of Pakistan even when there were Many alternatives left? Even the origin of Urdu is in India, the arch rival of Pakistan. For Comparison, Hindi have a much larger percentage of people speaking it as mother tongue in India but still it is not the National Language of the Nation. Infact, in India, there is no national Language and have only Official Languages.







Note : It is my First Thread in PDF. So Pardon in If there were any Grammatical Mistakes or the Way of Writing Was a Bit Awkward.

