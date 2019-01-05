Can we REALLY buy land on the moon?

alihaider29
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 17, 2017
- 27
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
1 Acre / 8 Kanal for just RS 7000/- .
One can buy up to 10 Acres.
Sources:
One can buy up to 10 Acres.
Sources:
New Recruit
And who owns the moon freehold?1 Acre / 8 Kanal for just RS 7000/- .
One can buy up to 10 Acres.
Sources:
New Recruit
Short answer, "nobody" .And who owns the moon freehold?
Some years ago there was an elderly man from Bombay ( Mumbai ) who also bought a piece of land on the Moon for his wife. Both will be disappointed.Rajput got the property registered on June 25 but it may not amount to a legal ownership as an international treaty states that “outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies” are the common heritage of mankind and cannot be owned by any nation.
The moon will one day belong to Starfleet command and through that organization, the United Federation of planetsAnd who owns the moon freehold?
Exactly so if no one owns it why pay money to someone?Short answer, "nobody" .
According to outer space treaty 1967 signed by 104 countries ,
"Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means."
Looool niceThe moon will one day belong to Starfleet command and through that organization, the United Federation of planets