Can we REALLY buy land on the moon?

Sep 17, 2017
Trango Towers said:
And who owns the moon freehold?
Short answer, "nobody" .
According to outer space treaty 1967 signed by 104 countries ,
"Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means."
 
This :
Rajput got the property registered on June 25 but it may not amount to a legal ownership as an international treaty states that “outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies” are the common heritage of mankind and cannot be owned by any nation.
Some years ago there was an elderly man from Bombay ( Mumbai ) who also bought a piece of land on the Moon for his wife. Both will be disappointed.
 
alihaider29 said:
Short answer, "nobody" .
According to outer space treaty 1967 signed by 104 countries ,
"Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means."
Exactly so if no one owns it why pay money to someone?
KAL-EL said:
The moon will one day belong to Starfleet command and through that organization, the United Federation of planets
Looool nice
 
