Musalman said: Can we move India out as our neighbor or can they do that to us?



Answer to this is no.



SO my friends lets disagree, dislike but lets not hate, coz they will still be our neighbor. One day or another its in both country benefit to live in peace. Click to expand...

Got the ol hope bug eh!To an extent many of us here do realise that but when someone from across the fence posts something smack worthy, you better believe even the more restraint among us are itching for a good trolling.Since none of us here are responsible for our respective polity, slinging mud and predicting each other's doom on the internet will have to do. However I do agree with you that it should not cross into hate.I'll get the trolling started for this juicy thread, Pakistan cricket team is overrated