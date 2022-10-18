As we know the temperature on Mars is different from earth. It’s quite adverse i.e. varies from -60

to -100 degrees Celsius. And there is no environment there, which means no air! And without air plants

cannot be grown. The cosmic radiation is high due to no electromagnetic field which will not only affect

human beings but also plants. Though pants are less vulnerable to cosmic radiation still on Mars they



cannot be grown on an open surface. To survive, not only people but plants have to be one meter



below the surface of Mars sand to get protection from radiation. That means colonies will be built under

the Martain surface. And plants and vegetables will be grown indoors instead of outdoor under LED

lamps.

CAN WE GROW VEGETABLES ON MARTAIN &LUNAR SOIL?​

conducted on tomatoes, peas, radishes, rye, and underground vegetables covered in soil i.e.

radishes, carrots, and potatoes. As it's hard to get actual soil from Mars & Moon therefore NASA

looked for soil that resembles the soil of Mars & Moon. For Mars soil had come from Volcano on

Hawaii, while for Moon soil from a desert near Flagstaff in Arizona. In an experiment no heavy

metal content and concentration were found in tomatoes, peas, radishes, and rye except some metal

content in radish was found but if washed properly even it can be reduced. So researcher Wieger

Wamelink has found these crops safer to eat and has found less concentration in Mars & moon soil

as compared to potting soil.









Another interesting thing about this research is Wieger Wamelink used human urine in his



experiment as a fertilizer to harvest string beans and that helped in harvesting the crop. The plant



started budding within two months and showed a positive result.



In lieu of the above, as compared to the western world Pakistan is not as advanced in space



technologies. But still minor step has been taken by SUPARCO a Pakistani space agency to



introduce Micrgravity technology for the growth of plants on the moon by using a device called



clinostat-2D and 3D. It is used to simulate microgravity conditions as on the moon and research is



conducted to check the yield of vegetables/crops. Those researchers who have used clinostat on



plant i.e. tomato has shared positive result. According to scientist Dr. Hussain in his experiment, he



has found more yield of tomatoes hence it is beneficial for production on earth as well. SUPARCO



has given this device to various universities but still, no serious and dedicated research work,



unfortunately, has yet been taken up under the academia-industry linkage program.



Yes, it's possible to grow plants on Mars & Moon. But how? one of the scientists of my previous university Mr. Wieger Wamelink, a researcher by profession (an Ecologist & Exobiologist) has made a breakthrough in this field. Keeping in view Mar colonization Mr. Wamelink believes that though it seems not possible before 2030 at the earliest. But whenever astronauts will travel it will be a long space journey of at least 6 months from one side to get there as compared to two-days travel to the moon. Hence astronauts traveling to Mars will stay longer when reached. They surely will be taking stock of food usually prepared for space missions but according to a researcher keeping in view convenience and taste it's better if food is grown on Mars.