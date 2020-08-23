What's new

Can we get a research wing, we get new interface but no one bats an eye at the good stuff.

H

hamilcar of carthage

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 21, 2018
Messages
222
Reaction score
33
Country
Reunion
Location
Reunion
Can the mods create a research wing area encrypted only for Pakistanis and partner countries? We can do research on drones for example as currently, army inventions are piss poor. If not we can go for small stuff like converters and inverter for power amplifiers which maybe used in satellites which i know Pakistan is leading in.

We can sponsor collaborate etc. Come on such a nice idea. it will be like google scholar but for military tech.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top