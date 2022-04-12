What's new

Can we fight poverty without government help?

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Pakistan
Pakistan
About 40% of Pakistani population is poor by global standards.
Our 22 million children are out of schools.

Pakistani Governments (both military & civilian) have miserably failed to raise the living standards of Pakistanis.
And given the political turmoil in the country,there is no hope from government to fight the poverty in future also.

So how can we improve the situation of our poor people without the hope of government help?
Is there any example in world history where rich people of society brought their poor brothers and sisters out of poverty without governmental help?
@Sainthood 101 @ziaulislam
We need to work out a grand strategy.
There are numerous NGOs distributing food among masses but this is extremely short term solution.

Every one wants to work for his/her people,but we need a grand strategy to work keeping in view the long term solutions against poverty.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan
United States
Bangladesh is doing something like this with NGOs, their NGOs are responsible for a lot of socio-economic changes in Bangladesh like education, micro-loans etc
I think @Bilal9 can talk more about it
 

