Can we fight poverty without government help?

About 40% of Pakistani population is poor by global standards.Our 22 million children are out of schools.Pakistani Governments (both military & civilian) have miserably failed to raise the living standards of Pakistanis.And given the political turmoil in the country,there is no hope from government to fight the poverty in future also.So how can we improve the situation of our poor people without the hope of government help?Is there any example in world history where rich people of society brought their poor brothers and sisters out of poverty without governmental help?We need to work out a grand strategy.There are numerous NGOs distributing food among masses but this is extremely short term solution.Every one wants to work for his/her people,but we need a grand strategy to work keeping in view the long term solutions against poverty.