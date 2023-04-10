What's new

Can we do something about Signalian sb spamming the forums?

This has been going on for some days now. All these threads were posted in quick succession. No ones engages with these threads except for the occasional trolling on the army, which serves the opposite purpose of what's intended.

This Austin_Powers like pattern of posting is not good. Signalian sb is syndicating articles from Hilal Magazine. I don't know if a monetary incentive is involved but this sure seems to qualify as spamming.

@mods, please take notice.

Faujeet troll farm being activated
 
Annoying for some people sure, but it’s it right to post such articles…

After all it’s about our army…

defence.pk

A Force Committed to Peace, Stability and Development

While armies are primarily designed for defense and protection of a country's sovereignty, they can also play a critical role in promoting national unity, economic development, and social progress. One of the most significant contributions of armies to nation-building is their role in...
defence.pk
 
When engineer ali mirza said

All these generals should go to roof of Kabba and make a promise with Nation that they will mind their own business and will never be involved in politics and functions of government and state

Only then nation might believe
 
Signal toothpaste is comedy. Let him stay. 🤣

Indeed. Signal toothpaste has a right to express his delusional opinions and I support him staying here.

And I have the right to roast him like I've been doing since I got here.

Too bad signal toothpaste never replies to me.
 
No no ! army does not do business, they train to fight against external enemies…

Army who do business is no more an army ! It’s become a company like Google and its Alphabet Limited and the spirit of fighting is no more.

We can respond him but with respect because we are not wife, brother or chacha chachi of a colonel and we do not want to show their auqaat as some of their relatives do to poor policemen… who are not Saint either.
 

