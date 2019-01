Don't know whether a thread is already present on this topic or not but i am seriously considering the future applications of this idea.This is a basic model of a quadcopter rocket launcher developed by Belarusian Army but we can make it better with more R&D by adding a rocket pod or 3-4 ATGMs with powerful motors. This drone can be made available to the company or battalion HQs on LOC and they can supplement the troops on ground with multiple destructive weapons within minutes of engagement and can also be recharged once drained off weapons.It will surely escalate the level of conflict from current agreed caliber of weapons to the air launched rockets and anti aircraft guns and MANPADs but we can discuss the possibilities and force multiplier ideas/options because of numerically weaker presence at LoC.