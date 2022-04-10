Can we defeat the elite political mafia of pakistan by just pursuing legal and constitutional means?

As we have seen the dark act in the history of Pakistan was committed yesterday not by the external enemies but by our own Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadaqs.

Does not matter how good of a democracy we are as long these traitor families breathe in this country we can never be a truly independent country that can make decisions that represent the true aspirations and interests of its people.

When all areas of key decision making and influence be it the judiciary, politics, industries, agriculture, etc are controlled by this mafia how can we expect to succeed by just pursuing the so-called constitutional and legal means?

Why we should follow a system that is designed to suppress an average Pakistani and promote the interests of only the elite corrupt class of this country, a class who just uses Pakistan to make cash by illicit means and invest their earnings abroad. They have no loyalty to this country, no emotions when this piece of land suffers, no self-respect when the value of Pakistani passports goes down globally and no shame when Pakistanis are looked down upon abroad.

I can quote several such examples from the annals of history but as someone who thoroughly studied the history of Russia, I would like to bring Bolshevik Revolution here that happened in 1917. The primary reason behind that was the suffering of poor people who were the citizens of a rich country called the Russian empire. As someone who lived in St Petersburg, I witnessed the wealth of the Romanov family with my own two eyes. Still, after 100 years, it's widespread. Their average summer guest house was bigger than Buckingham Palace. Those huge palaces were built by suppressing an average Russian and by economically and socially murdering millions of people. The last czar Nicholas 2 was the richest man in the world of his time. His wife was from the English royal family and his loyalties were divided.

Then the people woke up took up arms and decided to take back what's truly theirs.

In a five year of armed revolution that followed they killed all the royal family and brought down all empire.

After that, the rest is a history we all know what the soviet union was, and we all know how education, employment, and equal social status reached an average Russian citizen. Though I am not condoning communism here, what I am condoning here is the revolution.

The situation we Pakistanis face today is any different than those Bolsheviks? Were those Bolsheviks less intelligent and less civilized people who took that extreme step for themselves? Or when all aspects of governance were controlled by one group do you think Bolsheviks had a better option?

It's time for us to think about how can we get rid of the royals of this country if our vote has no value and the same law and constitution that is being used against us why we should keep following it.

It's time to wake up and think about why this democratic system is not working for us and why we need to take extreme steps this time.

It's time to think how we will deal with the corrupt system which turns against us by using those law enforcement institutions which were meant for our security.

It's time to think how can we eliminate all the traitors in this country permanently so later no foreign power can use them against us.



And a humble request to mods and pro western pakistanis here if you are a true Pakistani and feeling pain because of what's happening here before you delete this thread and issue a warning please also bother yourself and explain why am I wrong and do you have a better solution?