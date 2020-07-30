What's new

Can we believe the words of PDF pakistanis

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
948
-21
732
Country
India
Location
India

This is the video of the terrorist(pakistani origin) who attacked innocent people with cleaver recently in paris. Pakistanis on pdf were arguing a few days back saying that an individuals act cant be attributed to the whole nation...I agree with that...but in this case it doesnt seem so...read the comments below the video...everyone is praising him...not a single comment condemning his act....even his father and villagers are proud of him.
Imran Khan who cried islamophibia has not condemned the attack or give out a message to youth not to involve in such violence.
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
543
-13
484
Country
India
Location
India
And see the words in the video written in urdu "Ghazi sahab ka gustakhon par hamla ........"
Ghazi and sahab..what a respect.
Why has youtube not removed the video?it was posted nearly a week back and it is still there...strange.
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,140
5
4,179
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I agree people shouldn't attack those who insult Islam. We should counter them through law by approaching diplomatically. Unfortunately, people like these who created the video encourage such attacks which is a no go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
52051 60% Amercian believes the nation is on verage of a civil war whilst half americans already preparing for it World Affairs 49
H I don't believe in Sheikh Rasheed | sohail warraich | Pakistani Siasat 0
kankan326 Worst part is, most Indians still believe they can win a war with China China & Far East 204
PaklovesTurkiye Dawn News criticizing PPP over new district in Khi - You need to believe this. Pakistani Siasat 0
Vergennes Priti Patel: Migrants crossing Channel as they believe France is racist Europe & Russia 3
beijingwalker Life in China | You won’t believe how BEAUTIFUL are parks here in Shenzhen China & Far East 6
I India believes in winning hearts, not land : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Central & South Asia 29
PaklovesTurkiye PML-N channel aka GEO is supporting PTI w.r.t Karachi. You need to believe this. Pakistani Siasat 32
beijingwalker Mood of the Nation poll: Indians believe country's military can beat China's Central & South Asia 34
Zarvan President Xi’s long game: World is dealing with a leader who believes he will shape a Chinese Centur Central & South Asia 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top